Police search for men accused of stabbing stepfather in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County authorities are searching for two men wanted for allegedly attacking their stepfather.

Bensalem Police say Alberto Alvarado-Rodriguez and Christopher Alvarado stabbed their stepfather at Berkeley Trace Apartments on Thursday night.

When police arrived they found the victim, Luis Calderon, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police advise residents who see them to not approach them, but rather dial 911 immediately.

