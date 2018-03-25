Philadelphia police search for missing man with Alzheimer's

Charenzy Archer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Police say 84-year-old Charenzy Archer was last seen on Saturday at his home on the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Archer is described as 5'10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair; he was last seen wearing a red and blue corduroy jacket, khaki pants and a blue fedora hat.

Police say Archer frequents the area of Washington Lane and Ogontz Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Charenzy Archer is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Experienced Villanova vs Elite 8 newcomer Texas Tech
1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire
Man found with teenage girl in Mexico held on $500K bail
AccuWeather: Snow/ Rain Shower
Pederson tells NFL Network: No interesting offers for Foles
Man shot in Center City
3 found dead days after North Philly fire ID'd
Teen in critical condition after Frankford shooting
Show More
On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices
Fire damages restaurant in New Castle County
March for Our Lives in Philly draws thousands
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees this spring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos