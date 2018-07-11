Police: Suspect sought for grocery store robbery in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say an armed suspect with a small revolver and a dark mask covering his face robbed a grocery store in Philadelphia's Logan section.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Monday at the Jacquez Grocery store located at 1101 West Sommerville Avenue.

Police say the suspect went directly behind the counter while pointing the weapon at a 44-year-old male employee.

The suspect then began taking an unknown amount of money from the cash register and a jar of loose change, police say.

The suspect then fled the store heading north on 11th Street then west through a rear driveway on the 1100 block of Sommerville Avenue.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6'0", stocky build, medium complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, dark colored sneakers, and a dark colored mask covering his face. He was carrying a small black revolver with a white grip.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News