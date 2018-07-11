Police: Suspect sought for grocery store robbery in Logan

Police say an armed suspect with a small revolver and a dark mask covering his face robbed a grocery store in Philadelphia's Logan section.The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Monday at the Jacquez Grocery store located at 1101 West Sommerville Avenue.Police say the suspect went directly behind the counter while pointing the weapon at a 44-year-old male employee.The suspect then began taking an unknown amount of money from the cash register and a jar of loose change, police say.The suspect then fled the store heading north on 11th Street then west through a rear driveway on the 1100 block of Sommerville Avenue.Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.The suspect is described as a black male, 6'0", stocky build, medium complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, dark colored sneakers, and a dark colored mask covering his face. He was carrying a small black revolver with a white grip.------