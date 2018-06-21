U.S. & WORLD

Police: Thief tried paying for meal with waitress' stolen credit card

Shutterstock.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. --
Authorities say an Arkansas thief got his just desserts when he tried to pay for a meal using the waitress' stolen credit card.

Police spokesman Lt. David De Foor said officers arrested 21-year-old Shamon West at Shannon's Restaurant in Pine Bluff.

He says that "having no desire to pay for the fellow's meal," waitress Flora Lunsford called to report that the man had tried paying for his meal with her stolen credit card.

De Foor says officers found other items on West that had been in Lunsford's purse when it was stolen from her car Sunday at a nearby gas station while she was inside, including her Social Security card and driver's license.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtheftcredit cardsrestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' reaches $301,363
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News