Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that resulted in a van, filled with children, crashing into a building in the Fern Rock section of the city.The 23-year-old woman driving the van is dead and five other people, including three children, are now in the hospital.Investigators said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women in their 20s and three children who were riding in the van were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Police said none of the five had any gunshot wounds, but suffered from cuts and bruises sustained in the crash.The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The van was traveling northbound in the 5700 block of Broad Street, near the intersection of Broad Street and Grange Avenue. Police said that's where they believe the shots were fired.The driver then lost control, crashing the van at 5800 Old York Road.Police are looking for a dark-colored car with people inside in relation to the shootingInvestigators said they looking at surveillance video from the scene and speaking to witness to gather more information as to exactly what happened.------