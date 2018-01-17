Police: Woman walking to bus caught in crossfire, shot in hip

Police said a woman was shot walking to catch a bus in the Spring Garden section of the city Wednesday night.It happened in the 500 block of North 7th Street around 9:20 p.m.Police said the 60-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle involving at least 18 shots.According to officials, she was shot in the hip. She was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.------