  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: Police update on shooting from van in Germantown
U.S. & WORLD

Police; Multiple people hit by van in Toronto; driver in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., April 23, 2018 (WPVI)

TORONTO --
A van apparently jumped a curb Monday in a busy intersection in Toronto and struck eight to 10 people and fled the scene before it was found and the driver was taken into custody, Canadian police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the van to strike the pedestrians in a busy intersection in the north-central part of the city. Police did not immediately identify the driver.

"At this point it's too early to tell what if any motive there was. We are also unable right now to tell the extent or the number of persons injured," Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said.

A witness," Phil Zullo, told Canadian Press that he saw police arresting a man who had been driving a Ryder rental truck and saw people "strewn all over the road" where the incident occurred.

"It must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers," Zullo said. "It was awful. Brutal."

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon said first responders were on scene treating multiple patients, but wouldn't confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Police shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto's transit agency said it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sympathies for those involved. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected," Trudeau said in Ottawa. "We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
DA: Driver going 80+ mph when car hit house, killed woman
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
Police: Car driver apparently shot, killed by van driver; suspect loose
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
Cosby opts not to testify as defense rests case
Man charged with murder after remains found in NJ forest
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Show More
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Police: 5 Philly robberies likely connected; suspects sought
Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools
Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision
Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically
More News