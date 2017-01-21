POLITICS

360 PHOTOS: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington

A woman holds a sign reading "Women Unite" while attending a rally in Washington D.C., January, 21, 2017. (Mike Waterhouse/ABC Owned Stations)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, we're putting you in the center of the action -- virtually.



We snapped some 360 photos from the rally on Independence Avenue near the Capitol, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a rally and march in support of women's rights. Many in attendance were wearing the knit pink, cat-eared hats that have become the symbol of the event.

Celebrities, including America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd and Michael Moore were on hand as well, with several of them speaking onstage.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestwomenpresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
Related
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
POLITICS
Inauguration coverage: Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams in DC
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at the CIA
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March ABC News digital coverage
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands turn out for Women's March on Philadelphia
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March on Washington, DC
Enormous crowd gathers for Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Police: Transgender woman assaulted near City Hall
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Show More
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
1 of 2 men shot in Wilmington has died
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos