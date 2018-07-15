U.S. & WORLD

Congressman brags about speeding to officer during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman brags about speeding to officer during traffic stop. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

A Republican congressman from Arizona bragged to a police officer during a traffic stop about his need for speed.

And it was all caught on the officer's body camera.

Representative Paul Mosley was bragging about driving at speeds of 140 miles per hour at times, just to get home to his wife.

He told the officer he should let him off the hook for driving 97 in a 55 mile per hour zone, because he has immunity as a government official.

The incident occurred back in March.

Lawmakers are given some legislative immunity, but it's limited to help them avoid missing votes, not to avoid traffic tickets.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldspeedingtraffic stop
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Oregon woman found alive after missing for more than a week
Texas boy with passion for hockey granted special Make-a-Wish foundation wish
Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Trump meets with British PM May amid shock over interview
Baby Donald blimp flies over London amid protest
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire
Police investigate serious accident on Route 55
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool
Police search for Point Breeze robbery suspect
10 hospitalized after partial deck collapse in the Lehigh Valley
Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man
Show More
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware
Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle, Del.
More News