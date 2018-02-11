POLITICS

Dash to DC? 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash mulling Congressional run

"Clueless" actress Stacey Dash is mulling a Congressional run. (Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
"Clueless" actress and conservative commentator Stacey Dash could be the next celebrity to enter the political arena.

"In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress," Dash tweeted Feb. 10, a day after asking her 564,000 Twitter followers for their thoughts about a possible candidacy.


Dash's tweets were accompanied by the slogan "Dash to D.C." and a message that the tweets were paid for by an exploratory committee. Per Federal Election Commission regulations, a potential candidate can spend money on things like polling and political travel to "explore the feasibility of becoming a candidate" before formally registering.

Dash, a New York City native, didn't say where she was considering running. Her Twitter bio lists her as a Los Angeles resident.

While she rose to fame as an actress, Dash has become increasingly visible in conservative politics in recent years. She spent several years as a Fox News contributor and often weighs in on issues like identity politics.

She caused a stir in 2016 after calling for the abolition of Black History Month, BET and the NAACP Image Awards, which she said created a "double standard" in black culture.

There was, predictably, a fair share of "Clueless" jokes in response to Dash's announcement. One supporter encouraged Dash to run "if you have no skeletons in your closet."

"All of my skeletons are on the wash line hanging in the breeze," the actress replied. She told another user, "Everything I am is in my book and public. Nothing they can hurt me with that they haven't thrown at me already."


When another user brought up her nude Playboy spread, Dash said that she had no shame about posing.

"I conferred with my children when offered. They told me 'go for it mom.' If they didn't have an issue with it, neither should anyone else," she said.



Speculation of a potential Congressional run isn't the first time Dash has expressed interest in politics. In a 2016 interview with People magazine, she said she had ambitions to one day run for president.
