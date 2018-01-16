EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2952429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the swearing in of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on January 16, 2018.

Phil Murphy sworn in as jersey’s 56th governor at hi-noon..says he’s taking the state in a new direction. pic.twitter.com/HnvGps1VPR — Vernon_Odom (@Vernon_Odom) January 16, 2018

A former Wall Street executive and Obama administration diplomat was sworn in as New Jersey's governor Tuesday, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie and returning full control of state government to Democrats.Phil Murphy, 60, succeeds Christie after two terms and promises to take a much different approach toward President Donald Trump's policies. While Christie was a friend and ally, Murphy promises to be an antagonist.Murphy built his campaign - his first run for elected office- around undoing the Trump administration's efforts on health care, immigration and taxes.Murphy's wife, Tammy, and their four children joined him on stage as he was sworn in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner at the grand War Memorial in Trenton. His running mate, former Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver, was sworn in as lieutenant governor.A salute of cannons went off outside of the ceremony and Murphy went down a line of officials shaking hands. He hugged Christie.The new governor earned his fortune, which he used to help win the Democratic nomination last year, as an executive at Goldman Sachs. The last Democratic governor, Jon Corzine, who Christie ousted in 2009, was also an executive at Goldman Sachs.Murphy also served several years under the Obama administration as ambassador to Germany.He takes over from a larger-than-life governor who oversaw the state as its economy rebounded but who also saw his popularity plunge after a failed presidential run and the George Washington Bridge lane-closure scandal.Murphy inherits a state with growing pension obligations and nearly perennial budget woes. He's said he would bring in new leadership at New Jersey Transit, the state's beleaguered commuter rail and bus agency, and has said the state faces a "fiscal crisis."He promises to raise taxes on millionaires and legalize recreational marijuana, allies himself with unions and says he will increase payments into the state pension system and school aid.Murphy's inaugural ball Tuesday night was to be held under a tent at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.----------