U.S. & WORLD

DNC files federal lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign and WikiLeaks

People stand outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Holston)

JACK DATE
The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan against the Russian government, the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks, and numerous others close to the president, alleging they were part of a broad attempt to undermine the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The lawsuit cites the hacking of DNC documents and records by the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Washington Post first reported the news of the suit.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpwikileaksrussia2016 election
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
U.S. & WORLD
Public viewing of former first lady Barbara Bush to begin
1 injured in Florida high school shooting, officials say
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Public viewing of former first lady Barbara Bush to begin
Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait
In Comey memos, Trump talks of jailed journalists, 'hookers'
Court sides with sanctuary cities in fight over grants
More Politics
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
1 injured in Florida high school shooting, officials say
Students take part in National School Walkout at City Hall
Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington fire has died
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
22 guns stolen from Upper Darby shooting range
Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco damages vehicles
Show More
Embiid scores 23, 76ers top Heat 128-108 for 2-1 series lead
Camden cops caught on video punching suspect won't face charges
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Blustery and Chilly Today
Woman suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Cosby defense expert reveals he Googled side effects of Benadryl for report
More News