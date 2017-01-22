President Donald Trump is expected to attend the congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia this week.The Associated Press says Trump will "address congressional Republicans at their retreat in Philadelphia and meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May."British officials tell the Associated Press, May will also speak to the Republican senators and representatives at the retreat.According to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Trump's visit may take place on Thursday.On Fox News Sunday, Priebus told anchor Chris Wallace, "Thursday, we're expecting to make an appearance at the Senate House Leadership Conference in Philadelphia."The retreat for House and Senate Republicans will be held at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel from Wednesday, January 25 to Friday, January 27.-----The Associated Press contributed to this report.