WASHINGTON --Ordinary Americans who want to show their support for Donald Trump are making their way to Washington to witness the 45th president's inauguration.
They're all here for different reasons -- whether it be personal or for their party. We gathered some their stories and put a face with the name. Read them below (and check back, as this story will be updated through the inauguration).
Brian Harrington | Oceanside, California
Brian Harrington of Oceanside, California, worked for the Trump campaign during the election. He travelled alone for his first trip to Washington D.C. to see the inauguration.
"I worked on the campaign in California calling battleground states so I'm excited to come here and see the swamp get drained. (Being here) feels more quiet and less controversial than it feels on TV and the Internet. So, honestly, I'm just humbled to be a part of it."
Paul Ramirez and Richard Quirk | Downey, California
"We've been proud Donald Trump supporters from June 16, 2015. As a Latino, and actually as a gay married couple, we're happy to break the stereotype and we support the Trump administration and are very proud of the direction the country is going in over the next eight years."
Jack and Margaret Massari | Nashville, Tennessee
Jack: "We've been to a few other inaugurations, and that was a long time ago. But this was one we didn't think we should miss."
Margaret: "We're expecting a lot of fun and to be in the right place at the right time."
Jack: "It's a great celebration of America."
Anissa Owen | Nashville, Tennessee
Owen said she drove 11 straight hours to get to Washington for the event, and got a speeding ticket on the way.
"We came out here because we're huge Trump fans and we bought into the 'Make America Great Again.' So we're just super excited."
On the shirt: "A friend of mine made it. She has a little heat press at her home and I'm like 'I need a cool Trump shirt.' So she made it for me."
On the ticket: "The state trooper was super, super nice. He asked who we were supporting, and I said 'oh Trump.' He grinned and said 'oh good.'"
Steve Willard and Vivian Broach | Raleigh, North Carolina
Willard and Broach said this is the first inauguration they've attended. They said they that even though they're only a few states away, they likely would have made the trip if they lived on the west coast.
Vivian: "I've been following the election closely, so wanting to see America change and go back to its conservative roots that are focused on God. Trump was the better of two candidates. I wanted to make that trek (to the inauguration) because I was so involved in the election this year I just wanted to see through to finalization."
Willard: "(We're expecting) a lot of excitement. I think we'll hear some good speeches. Hopefully, it's a peaceful transition. Tomorrow is day one of the next four years, and we're looking forward to that."
Marshall Polston | Orlando, Florida
Polston is a 20-year-old who works as a campaign manager and get out the vote efforts.
"I'm here to support Donald Trump and his transition into the presidency. The last president I would have supported this thoroughly was George Bush and I wasn't old enough at that time to come here on my own. I work in politics now and this is something I enjoy participating in. Not just for that reason, but also as a civic participation."
Victor Cotto | Palm Bay, Florida
"(Donald Trump) is not a politician. I wanted a businessman with the skills to correct the problems with our finances in this country. I think he's strong enough to do so. Yeah, he's a little rough around the edges, but I think we need a good kick in the backside every once in a while -- and I think he'll do that. I take pride in the presidency and our democracy and our way of life. So coming here personally for the first time is a big deal. It's huge. It's YUGE! Ha, if I can say that? I'm proud of what's going on and the way it happened."
Larissa Exum | Napa, California
"It is quite the trek across the country but it's something I was dreaming of doing, always coming to D.C., but especially for Trump's inauguration. It feels like a dream come true that we have tickets to be here for this day, and I couldn't be more excited. Personally, I guess it was more like a victory. All of the polls, everything was against us -- reading all of the news, the media, it really gave us no hope. But we still held on and I feel like for us being here is shows we really did have a victory.
Marly Caro | Wayne, New Jersey
"I'm a big supporter of Mr. Trump. I was with him all through the campaign, and we're here to celebrate this great moment. We're very proud that he made it, and I think he'll be great for the whole world and great for America."
On the outfit: "That's the way I am with this man. I have everything for him. I have the gold card with Trump supporters, shirts, mugs, stickers. Whatever is Trump I buy it. Because I think he is the right person for the job."