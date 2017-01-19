Group of NJ immigrants head to Trump inauguration

Some people from the tri-state area are heading down to Washington to see the presidential inauguration in person.On Thursday morning, a group of immigrants left from East Windsor, New Jersey to drive to the nation's capital.They rallied for Donald Trump throughout his campaign. Now, they want to send a message by being there for his inauguration."We want to demonstrate the support for Trump comes from across cross sections," Satya Dosapati said."Just because he is not establishment. And he wants to make America great again is most important thing for us," Rimma Rosenberg said.This group also traveled to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention.