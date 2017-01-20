FRIDAY, JAN. 20

On Friday morning, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, but the ceremony is only part of the festivities. There are official events in and around Washington D.C. for the next few days to mark the transition.Here's a look at the major events scheduled in Washington, D.C. for the week of the inauguration.Donald Trump will be sworn in as president and Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president in a ceremony on the west front of the United States Capitol. Faith leaders offering readings and prayers include His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York; Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center.Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarksTimothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocationsSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarksVice presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence ThomasPresidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John RobertsPresident Donald Trump delivers inaugural addressRabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictionsJackie Evancho performs the National AnthemFollowing the ceremony, Trump and Pence, with their families, will lead a parade from the Capitol building to the White House. More than 40 organizations including equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups will be represented by 8,000 participants in the parade.There will be three inaugural balls, and the president-elect and vice president-elect, along with their wives, plan to attend them all. There are two official presidential balls, Liberty and Freedom both of which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The third ball, The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, will be attended by members of the military, including Medal of Honor recipients and wounded warriors. This ball also honors first responders.There will be an interfaith prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.