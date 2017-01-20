PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Here's the schedule of Donald Trump's official Inauguration events

Work continues on the stand for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

On Friday morning, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, but the ceremony is only part of the festivities. There are official events in and around Washington D.C. for the next few days to mark the transition.

Here's a look at the major events scheduled in Washington, D.C. for the week of the inauguration.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

8:30 a.m. ET: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church

9:40 a.m. ET: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

9:45 a.m. ET: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

10:30 a.m. ET: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

11:30 a.m. ET: Swearing-in ceremony

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president and Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president in a ceremony on the west front of the United States Capitol. Faith leaders offering readings and prayers include His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York; Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center.

Order of the ceremony:
Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks

Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

Vice presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions
Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

12:30 p.m. ET: The Obamas depart by helicopter from East Front.

12:54 p.m. ET: President's Room signing ceremony

1:08 p.m. ET: Luncheon

2:35 p.m. ET: Review of the troops

3 p.m. ET: Inaugural Parade

Following the ceremony, Trump and Pence, with their families, will lead a parade from the Capitol building to the White House. More than 40 organizations including equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups will be represented by 8,000 participants in the parade.

7 p.m. ET: Inaugural Balls

There will be three inaugural balls, and the president-elect and vice president-elect, along with their wives, plan to attend them all. There are two official presidential balls, Liberty and Freedom both of which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The third ball, The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, will be attended by members of the military, including Medal of Honor recipients and wounded warriors. This ball also honors first responders.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

10 a.m. ET: National Prayer Service

There will be an interfaith prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.

Some of the events are open to the public. Click on each of the events to see details about tickets and more.
