A Jersey shore town has voted unanimously to ban plastic bags and straws from Monmouth Beach.Officials voted Tuesday to ban single-use plastic bags, straws and food containers, as well as take-out Styrofoam boxes.The ordinance, which was introduced last month and takes effect June 1, includes fines of up to $2,400 - though Mayor Sue Howard says warnings will be issued for initial violations.Howard says she hopes the ordinance will prompt consumers to think twice before asking for a straw at restaurants.Several municipalities along the Jersey shore have approved or are considering curbs on the use of disposable plastic items, and New Jersey is one of several states weighing a plastic ban. Howard says Monmouth Beach's ban is the most comprehensive.------