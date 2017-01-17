Kim Guadagno launches campaign to be NJ governor

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno has officially launched her campaign to be the state's top official.Guadagno was Governor Chris Christie's running mate twice, becoming New Jersey's first modern-day Lieutenant Governor in 2009.The Republican says her time as the state's second in command makes her the best person for the job."I'm talking about things that help the people of the state of New Jersey, things that really matter, I'm talking about connecting with the working families of this state. That's what I've been doing for the last seven years and I am so very proud of my record," Guadagno said.Guadagno is a graduate of Ursinus College.She first served as a federal prosecutor before becoming the first female sheriff in Monmouth County.