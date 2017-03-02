Mayor Kenney presents $4 billion Philly budget

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney presented his $4 billion budget to City Council on Thursday.Kenney said there will be no new taxes and, in fact, there is surplus money for more public safety equipment, infrastructure improvements, and various social service initiatives."The wage tax is at its lowest level since the 1970's, and 60,000 small businesses no longer pay business-income receipt taxes as a result of additional reforms enacted by this Council," Kenney said.The mayor listed money for neighborhood redevelopment and street repaving. There were only a few discouraging words from city council members."The budget is a mystery so far because we have such unforeseen circumstances, as the mayor pointed out," said Councilman David Oh (R). He said that uncertainty comes from both "Washington and Harrisburg.""No new taxes, a lot of dedication to job creation, getting the city moving again," said Councilman Al Taubenberger (R)."I'm pleased with some of the investments around poverty and helping folks, whether it's the land bank investments around housing and affordable housing, the investments around opiate addiction, special needs housing," said Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez (D).The deadline for passing the budget is May 31.------