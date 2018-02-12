POLITICS

New Jersey could be first state to ban menthol cigarettes

By Bruce Shipkowski 
TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey could soon become the first state to outlaw the sale of menthol cigarettes.

Legislation banning the cigarettes has been approved by the state Assembly's Health and Senior Services Committee and now heads to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. Similar legislation has not yet been introduced in the state Senate.

The measure would amend existing state law by adding menthol-flavored cigarettes to the state's list of prohibited flavored cigarettes. It also would update that list to include clove cigarettes.

A look at the issue:

___

PROPOSED BAN

Democratic Assemblyman Herb Conaway, who is also a physician, is the bill's sponsor.

He argues that menthol cigarettes should have been outlawed in 2009, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration forced tobacco companies to do away with other flavored brands, partly because of their allure to youths.

Last summer, San Francisco became the first city to approve a ban on menthol cigarettes. The European Union has also implemented a ban that is due to take full effect in May 2020.

___

PROPONENTS

Conaway describes menthol cigarettes as "enemy No. 1" when it comes to lung diseases. The cooling effect of menthol allows smokers to draw more toxic substances into their lungs and hold them there, he said.

"Science supports the fact that it promotes cancer," Conaway said. "That's why the other flavors and cooling agents have been removed."

The lawmaker and others have also argued that marketing for menthol cigarettes targets blacks and low-income communities. They note studies have shown advertisements for menthol cigarettes are more likely to appear in publications with high black readership.

While acknowledging potential revenue losses for businesses and the state, Conway has said that would more than matched by the "gain in lives."

___

OPPONENTS

A group that represents hundreds of food retailers in New Jersey has rallied against the bill, citing the economic impact it would have on convenience stores, small businesses and the state.

The New Jersey Food Council says its members report that menthol cigarettes account for 35 percent to 40 percent of their total sales. They also say convenience stores and other establishments will lose out on ancillary sales - such as sandwiches, snacks and cups of coffee - if customers stop frequenting those businesses because they can't get menthol cigarettes.

The group also warns the state would take a hit in tax revenue.

The legislation does not contain an estimate of how much the state would lose in sales, but Conaway says any revenue loss is more than matched by the "gain in lives."

State officials have estimated that roughly $750 million in tax revenue is generated annually from tobacco sales.

Lawmakers opposed to the bill expressed similar concerns. They also note that smokers seeking menthol cigarettes could simply buy them in neighboring states.

___

MEDICAL COMMUNITY

Medical and public health groups have not taken a public stance so far on the bill but say they are reviewing it and considering its potential impact.

"We support efforts to reduce tobacco use and the availability of deadly tobacco products, as tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death," said Marc Kaplan, a spokesman for the American Cancer Society.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey newssmokingTrenton
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News