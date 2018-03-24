MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

March for Our Lives signs: Demonstrators' calls for action

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">See the signs demonstrators are carrying at March for Our Lives events around the country. (Barbara Becker/Instagram)</span></div>
Summoned by student survivors of the Florida school massacre, tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

In the photo gallery above, check out the signs the demonstrators are carrying at various events nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootinggun violenceschool shootinggun controlprotestu.s. & worldMarch for Our Livesschool safetygun safetywashington d.c.teenagers
Related
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
What you need to know about the National School Walkout
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
Taylor Swift makes donation in support of the March for Our Lives
Philly to participate in March for Our Lives event Saturday
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week
Police investigate double shooting outside Brewerytown restaurant
DA says police shooting in Bristol Township justified
Show More
Search for students who rescued man from deadly fire
Underground fire sparked at gas station in Northeast Philadelphia
Driver seriously injured after striking tree in Talleyville
Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78
Firefighter hurt battling Dollar Tree blaze in Delaware
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
More Photos