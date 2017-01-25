POLITICS

Protesters dance, demonstrate amid GOP Retreat in Center City

Set to the backdrop of music, hundreds of LGBTQ activists danced and demonstrated Wednesday night at 12th on Market in Center City Philadelphia. (Grant Lindeman/Instagram)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Set to the backdrop of music, hundreds of LGBTQ activists danced and demonstrated Wednesday night at 12th on Market in Center City Philadelphia.


"Who says you can't party and protest at the same time?" said Katherine Heilman-Slavin of Old Kensington.

"The focus of tonight is to call attention to the ways in which queer and trans, black and brown people don't have access to a lot of healthcare, and will be most impacted by the Trump administration," said Hanako Franz, organizer.



GOP Congressional leaders are holding their annual retreat at the Loews Hotel in Center City.

Among a gamut of issues, they're discussing President Trump's executive order to ease the burden of repealing the Affordable Care Act.


"What they're doing is going to hurt many people. We are not going to just sit by and let them take away services that many people really need," said Ted Passon of West Philadelphia.

"We're not scared for ourselves, but a lot of people aren't as fortunate, and that's what's important," said Jane Wang of Fairmount.



Wednesday's protest is a first of many over the next 24 hours, as the new president makes his way to the City of Brotherly Love.

"You'll see some significant police presence out," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Barricades are already in place, while officers on foot and bikes patrol the grid surrounding the hotel that will be shut down by 6 a.m.
EMBED More News Videos

The City of Philadelphia has released a list of road closures and restrictions in advance of President Donald Trump's visit to the Republican Congressional retreat on Thursday.

SEPTA routes will be detoured and even the 13th Street stop will be closed.

And there's more behind the scenes.

"I'm not prepared to outline what everyone of them are, but just to say that there will be some people out there that you just may not see, or that you may not notice," said Commissioner Ross.

Police are already bracing for more demonstrations. Security gets a lot tighter starting Thursday morning at 6 a.m. For those who work in the area, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be, for both the morning and evening rush.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpprotestrepublicansphiladelphia newsPresident Donald TrumpCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Watch Trump's first post-inauguration interview
LIVE Preview of David Muir's interview with President Trump
President Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
More Politics
Top Stories
Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
When Mary Tyler Moore helped save the Pennsylvania Ballet
Kenney responds to Trump's sanctuary cities order
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Elderly woman attacked by 2 dogs in Germantown
NJ State Police arrest more than 150 in fugitive sweep (PHOTOS)
Show More
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump
GOP retreat in Philly focusing on Obamacare, tax code
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos