Protesters dance, demonstrate amid GOP Retreat in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Set to the backdrop of music, hundreds of LGBTQ activists danced and demonstrated Wednesday night at 12th on Market in Center City Philadelphia.
"Who says you can't party and protest at the same time?" said Katherine Heilman-Slavin of Old Kensington.
"The focus of tonight is to call attention to the ways in which queer and trans, black and brown people don't have access to a lot of healthcare, and will be most impacted by the Trump administration," said Hanako Franz, organizer.
Members of LGBTQ comm. hold "Queer Rager" dance party/ protest at 12 & Market outside #RepublicanRetreat rallying against #ACARepeal @6abc pic.twitter.com/mnx26k2nJp— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) January 26, 2017
GOP Congressional leaders are holding their annual retreat at the Loews Hotel in Center City.
Among a gamut of issues, they're discussing President Trump's executive order to ease the burden of repealing the Affordable Care Act.
This is the rally cry for the "Queer Rage(r)" outside the Loews Hotel. The heart of the issue tonight #repealACA #RepublicanRetreat @6abc pic.twitter.com/soMm1EG0OM— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) January 26, 2017
"What they're doing is going to hurt many people. We are not going to just sit by and let them take away services that many people really need," said Ted Passon of West Philadelphia.
"We're not scared for ourselves, but a lot of people aren't as fortunate, and that's what's important," said Jane Wang of Fairmount.
Hundreds turn out for #QueerRage on Market st. pic.twitter.com/pOuFyIELdl— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) January 26, 2017
Wednesday's protest is a first of many over the next 24 hours, as the new president makes his way to the City of Brotherly Love.
"You'll see some significant police presence out," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.
Barricades are already in place, while officers on foot and bikes patrol the grid surrounding the hotel that will be shut down by 6 a.m.
SEPTA routes will be detoured and even the 13th Street stop will be closed.
And there's more behind the scenes.
"I'm not prepared to outline what everyone of them are, but just to say that there will be some people out there that you just may not see, or that you may not notice," said Commissioner Ross.
Police are already bracing for more demonstrations. Security gets a lot tighter starting Thursday morning at 6 a.m. For those who work in the area, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be, for both the morning and evening rush.