POLITICS

Trump says his 'nuclear button' is bigger and more powerful than North Korea's

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump tweets about bigger nuclear button: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 2, 2017 (WPVI)

WASHINGTON --
My nuclear button is bigger - and better - than your nuclear button.

That's the message from President Donald Trump to North Korea's Kim Jong Un.


Trump is tweeting in response to Kim's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his table and the entire U.S. mainland is now within strike range.

Trump asks if someone from Kim's "depleted and food starved regime" can "please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Trump does not actually have a nuclear button on his desk. The nuclear "football" is carried by a rotating group of military officers everywhere the president goes.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump was sounding open to the possibility of an inter-Korean dialogue after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare overture toward South Korea in a New Year's address.

But U.S. officials are also voicing skepticism about Kim's intentions and repeating the demand that the North give up its nukes.

Using his derisive nickname for Kim, Trump says: "Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!"
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldtwitterkim jong unnorth koreanuclear weapons
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Krasner sworn in as Philadelphia District Attorney
Allentown mayor sworn in for 4th term as trial looms
First female controller for Philadelphia sworn in
Trump starts 2018 with angry tweets about Pakistan, Iran
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm WATCH for parts of NJ
Fire at Jenkintown car dealership
Icy conditions following Lawndale water main break
Woman found dead in minivan at NE Philly strip mall
Man, woman wounded in Germantown shooting
Father pleads for help finding hit-and-run driver who struck his daughter
Water main break affecting homes across Montgomery Co.
Grand jury to state police: Give up trooper shooting probes
Show More
Cold weather tips for car owners
4 men sought in Bensalem bar assault
Wentz responds to Twitter user calling his photo offensive
Woman found dead in SUV parked in Wawa lot
Firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze in Elmer, NJ
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Cold weather tips for car owners
Pickup truck catches fire at NE Philly gas station
Firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze in Elmer, NJ
More Video