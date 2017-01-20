POLITICS

Trump signs executive order easing Obamacare burden

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
President Donald Trump has signed his first executive order as president, ordering federal agencies to ease the burden of President Barack Obama's sweeping health care law.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer refused to offer details on the order.

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and other top advisers as he signed the executive order on the so-called "Obamacare" law that he opposed throughout his campaign.

Trump also formally signed the commissions of incoming Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The White House says Priebus was also sending a memorandum to agencies and departments instituting an immediate freeze on regulations. No additional details were immediately available.

Asked about his first day as president, Trump says, "It was busy but good - a beautiful day."
Related Topics:
politicsObamacarePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Senate confirms Trump's picks for defense, homeland security
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
NJ congresswoman skips inauguration, attends prayer vigil
Delaware welcomes Joe Biden home after decades in Washington
More Politics
Top Stories
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem
Camden Co. cop charged after daughter, 8, shot
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
Senate confirms Trump's picks for defense, homeland security
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
Show More
First Lady Fashion: Melania Trump on Inauguration Day
NJ congresswoman skips inauguration, attends prayer vigil
Over 200 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
Philadelphians protest inauguration of Donald Trump
Delaware welcomes Joe Biden home after decades in Washington
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos