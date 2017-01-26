POLITICS

President Donald Trump to discuss his agenda at GOP gathering in Center City

Trump is traveling to Philadelphia to address Republican lawmakers gathered for a party retreat. Vice President Mike Pence will also attend the GOP event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
President Donald Trump is making his first flight on Air Force One Thursday - and his destination is the Delaware Valley.

Trump is expected to address the Congressional Republicans gathering shortly after noon. He'll discuss his agenda with party leaders.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will also address lawmakers.

May plans to talk about the trans-Atlantic relationship between the U.S. and Great Britain, which she says "made the modern world" and built the institutions that have underpinned the global order since the end of World War II.

Road closures and parking restrictions for the presidential visit to Center City are in effect for much of the day Thursday.


Trump flew to Washington for the inauguration on one of the government's blue and white planes.

But the planes are only considered to be Air Force One when the president is on board.
