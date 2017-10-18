POLITICS

US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for

EMBED </>More Videos

US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for. Serena Marshall reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 18, 2017. (WPVI)

MIAMI --
President Donald Trump told the widow of a slain soldier that he "knew what he signed up for," according to a Florida congresswoman.

Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Johnson's husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called. Wilson says she heard part of the conversation on speakerphone.

When asked by Miami station WPLG if she indeed heard Trump say that she answered: "Yeah, he said that. To me, that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn't say that to a grieving widow." She added: "That's so insensitive."

Sgt. Johnson was among four servicemen killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson, a Democrat, said she did not hear the entire conversation and Myeshia Johnson told her she couldn't remember everything that was said when asked it about it later.

The White House didn't immediately comment.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger. On Monday, Trump said he'd written letters that had not yet been mailed. His aides said they had been awaiting information before proceeding.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpsoldier killedsoldiers
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Watch: Starbucks exec shares his gratitude for John McCain
Senators reach deal on resuming payments to health insurers
Trump's travel ban blocked by judge in Hawaii
Watch: CEO Jeffrey Rosen honors Sen. John McCain at '17 Liberty Medal
More Politics
Top Stories
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
Sandusky to learn if he'll get new trial or charges tossed
City closes Vare Recreation Center
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
Teen critical following shooting in New Castle County
6 injured in Trenton crash
Police: Mother admits drowning 2 young boys in Delaware apt.
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today
Police seek teen who sucker punched man, breaking his jaw
Bucks County principal fulfills bet, spends night on school roof
Trump's travel ban blocked by judge in Hawaii
2 arrested in Delaware for racist vandalism spree
More News
Top Video
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
City closes Vare Recreation Center
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
More Video