You need Flash to watch this video.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled.

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1711950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Obama kisses First Lady Michelle Obama on the cheek as they await Pres.-elect Trump and Melania Trump's arrival at White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)