EMBED >More News Videos New democratic challengers have emerged for Rep. Meehan's seat. Plus, President Trump talks gun control with Pat Toomey.

EMBED >More News Videos The Insiders offer their stories that deserve more attention.

Host Monica Malpass and our Insiders discuss Mayor Kenney delivering his budget to Philadelphia City Council with a tax hike in property taxes to fill the school budget hole.Discussions ensue on modernizing our school system, D.A. Krasner ending cash bail, more Democrats are set to run for Pat Meehan's (R) congressional seat, was the soda tax worth it when revenue falls short, and did President Trump say that Pa. Senator Pat Toomey was 'afraid of the NRA'?This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Ed Turzanski, David Dix and Liz Preate Havey. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.