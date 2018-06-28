MINIMUM WAGE

Governor Wolf boosts minimum wage again for state employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Gov. Tom Wolf is raising the minimum wage for the second time for Pennsylvania government employees and contractors under his jurisdiction.

Wolf on Thursday signed an executive order increasing it to $12 an hour starting Sunday. It orders an annual boost of 50 cents-an-hour until it reaches $15 in 2024.

The administration did not immediately say how many employees it could affect. Wolf raised the minimum wage to $10.15 in 2016, benefiting a few hundred state employees.

Wolf's term ends in January and ensuing governors could reverse the order. Wolf is seeking a second term against Republican Scott Wagner in November's election.

Pennsylvania wages are set at the decade-old federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, like 20 other states, and the Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected Wolf's overtures to raise it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newsminimum wage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MINIMUM WAGE
Delaware Senate approves $1 minimum wage increase
Costco raising minimum wage to at least $14 for all hourly workers
CA Chick-fil-A owner raising pay to $17-$18 per hour
Where does the minimum wage change in 2018?
More minimum wage
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News