A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting a woman who claimed he was her infant son's father has been arrested in Connecticut.36-year-old Bobbie Mitchell, Jr. of Pottstown was arrested Tuesday in Waterbury, Conn. by members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department.The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said Mitchell was found at a home on Armand Drive in Waterbury. He is now behind bars awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.The extradition process will begin Wednesday to return him to Montgomery County to face charges in the murder of 23-year-old Siani Overby.Authorities say Overby was shot multiple times early Easter Sunday.She was found dead on a sidewalk by police responding to reports of a woman screaming and shots fired.Investigators say they found Mitchell's cell phone on the ground next to the victim's legs.It held several text messages between Mitchell and Overby that were sent less than an hour before her death.Police also recovered video surveillance which they say shows Overby running from a man and recorded her screaming and pleading for her life as shots were fired.