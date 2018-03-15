MEEK MILL

Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors unopposed to Meek Mill's release. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Prosecutors in Philadelphia are not opposed to the release of rapper Meek Mill while he appeals a probation violation sentence, they said on Wednesday, citing concerns about whether his conviction will ultimately be upheld.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the arresting officer was among those prosecutors from the previous administration tried to keep off the witness stand because of credibility questions. They cited accusations against him by other officers in saying there was "a strong showing of likelihood" of the conviction "being reversed (in whole or in part)."

The district attorney's office said its policy was not to request more than six to 12 months for technical violations of probation and parole, and it was unlikely that the appeal could be decided within six months.

Mill has spent more than two years in custody or on house arrest, and if the conviction is reversed there is a risk of an unjust or disproportionate sentence having been served and "that risk increases as long as (Mill) remains in custody," the office said.

Judge Genece Brinkley, who will decide whether Mill is freed, has been the subject of harsh criticism from Mill's attorneys, who have asked her to recuse herself from the case. The judge has hired an attorney who accuses Mill's legal team of making baseless claims to the media about the judge's personal and professional conduct.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina hailed the prosecutor's decision and said in a statement, "We look forward to his immediate release by the court on bail in light of this development."

Mill's mother, Kathy Williams, who a day earlier had called on the district attorney to weigh in on the case, expressed gratitude for the action.

"The fact that Robert's entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family," she said. "I truly believe justice will prevail."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsmeek millentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MEEK MILL
Judge in Meek Mill case hires attorney, threatens lawsuit
Meek Mill's lawyers appeal again to free him
WATCH: Inside Story on Republican tax plan's local impact, ongoing sexual misconduct saga and more
Judge: Meek Mill is a "danger to the community"
More meek mill
Top Stories
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Camden fire
Police: Car goes airborne and flips over on West Chester Pike
Show More
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star
"Flushable" Wipes Creating Expensive Problem at Local Sewage Plant
Villanova gets ready for Radford
Family begs for help over tree resting on power lines
More News
Top Video
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Camden fire
More Video