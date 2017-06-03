REAL ESTATE

PHOTOS: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari list Lake Forest mansion for $4.75M

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari have listed their Lake Forest mansion for &#36;4.75 million. (Courtesy of Larry Hitz&#47;Berkshire Hathaway)</span></div>
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WPVI) --
Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari have listed their Lake Forest mansion for $4.75 million.

According to Berkshire Hathaway broker Larry Hitz, the 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features a 4-car heated garage on a professionally landscaped, wooded lot with a pathway that leads to a private beach on Lake Michigan.

Built in 2013, the upscale home also boasts six fireplaces, a wine cellar, exercise room, basketball court, theatre room and butler's pantry.

PHOTOS: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler through the years


Cutler was released from the Bears in March. He, Cavallari and their three children reportedly moved into a home in Nashville earlier this month.
Click here to view the listing.
Related Topics:
realestatereal estateChicago BearscelebrityphotosLake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
PHOTOS: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler through the years
REAL ESTATE
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
$4.9 million loft features shipping containers
Family sues NJ town to demolish house after creepy letters
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Woman struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden
AccuWeather: Showers, Then Sun
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
Could Comey testimony be blocked by executive privilege?
Show More
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos