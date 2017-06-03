LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WPVI) --Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari have listed their Lake Forest mansion for $4.75 million.
According to Berkshire Hathaway broker Larry Hitz, the 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features a 4-car heated garage on a professionally landscaped, wooded lot with a pathway that leads to a private beach on Lake Michigan.
Built in 2013, the upscale home also boasts six fireplaces, a wine cellar, exercise room, basketball court, theatre room and butler's pantry.
Cutler was released from the Bears in March. He, Cavallari and their three children reportedly moved into a home in Nashville earlier this month.
Click here to view the listing.