Christmas Eve in Philadelphia

For many, Christmas Eve is a time for prayer and reflection.Hundreds of people attended evening services at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City, which included several Spanish-language services.The Action Cam also stopped by Christmas Eve services at St. William in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.The church on the 6200 block of Rising Sun Avenue was packed during the 4 p.m. service.Christmas Eve Mass is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.Hundreds of people also spent the night before Christmas dining on seafood in Center City.It was all part of the Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian Christmas Eve tradition.To celebrate, Davio's Philadelphia offered a special three-course dinner featuring everything from lobster and shrimp to calamari and seabass.------