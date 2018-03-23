Scene cleared after suspicious activity reported in Center City

Phila Police captain tells us suspicious package was NOT found but is deferring to Homeland Security to give additional info on situation. @6abc pic.twitter.com/t1tc6OYBP0 — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 23, 2018

BREAKING: Police have Arch St between 12th and 13th blocked off. pic.twitter.com/RBx7QbIEPL — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 23, 2018

Police discovered suspicious bag and placed it into back of van on 1200 block of Arch St. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WZ38q0v75r — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 23, 2018

JUST NOW: Response crew member wearing mask lowered himself through sewer grate in sidewalk on 1200 blk of Arch St. @6abc pic.twitter.com/YWBvx3CyqD — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 23, 2018

Philadelphia police say the scene is clear after suspicious activity was reported in Center City on Friday morning.Investigators say nothing was found at the scene in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Arch Street.Officers responded to the area after an employee of the nearby Home 2 Suites Hotel reportedly witnessed two men get out of a Toyota and enter a grate in the ground on the north side of 12th Street.The men came back out after approximately 20 to 25 minutes, got back into their vehicle and left the scene, the witness reportedly told police.A number of police were on the scene by mid-morning Friday. At one point police were seen placing a bag into the back of a van in the 1200 block of Arch.Meanwhile, a response crew member was spotted lowering himself through the opening in the sidewalk in the same block.After clearing the scene, police said the grate - which leads to an abandoned tunnel - will be sealed.