NASA

Journey into the ravishing Lagoon Nebula with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA is honoring the Hubble Space Telescope's anniversary the best way it knows how: a mind-blowing look into space. (NASA, ESA, and STScI)

Danny Clemens
NASA is honoring the Hubble Space Telescope's anniversary the best way it knows how: with a mind-blowing look into space.

The agency released a Hubble snapshot of the Lagoon Nebula, which sits 4,000 light-years away and is visible "as merely a smudge of light with a bright core" to viewers with binoculars on Earth. The image shows Herschel 36, a star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun, as it emits "powerful ultraviolet radiation and hurricane-like stellar winds" that form a dazzling panorama of celestial gas and dust.


While Herschel 36 is relatively young (only 1 million years old), it's nearly nine times the diameter of our Sun, according to NASA, and is expected to thrive for another 5 million years based on its mass.

NASA also released an accompanying three-dimensional visualization showing a flight across the nebula's core, which you can watch in the player above.

Hubble, built by NASA with help from the European Space Agency, is about to celebrate its 28th anniversary. It was launched on April 24, 1990, from the space shuttle Discovery and officially deployed the following day. It sent back its first image (a glimpse at star cluster NGC 3532) on May 20, 1990.

The 43.5-foot telescope has remained in low-Earth orbit, whizzing around the planet at 17,000 miles per hour at an altitude of 340 miles. It's made more than 1 million observations in its nearly three decades of service, and its data has been used in more than 15,000 scientific papers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaspacebuzzworthywhat's trending
NASA
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
NASA says twin astronauts' DNA now different after space
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 15 years later
Kepler discovers fast-moving super-Earth
More nasa
SCIENCE
Researchers develop Ikea furniture building robots
Scientists spot group of nearly 1,400 sharks
Controlled burn at Valley Forge Nat'l Historic Park
China's defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry
More Science
Top Stories
Source: Nick Foles agrees to restructured contract with Eagles
Temple suspends frat after reports of sex assault, drinking, drugs
School aide accused of assaulting special needs student
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Police K-9 injured during arrest in Upper Darby
Local Students Rally for Gun Safety in Center City
1 injured in Florida high school shooting, officials say
Show More
Defense says schedules show Cosby wasn't around for assault
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
Police seek suspect in Lindenwold, NJ murder
Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington fire has died
DNC files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks
More News