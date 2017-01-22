MUST-SEE VIDEO

Sharks, surfers peacefully share water in Atlantic
A close encounter with a shark isn't always a harrowing event -- in fact, it can be downright mesmerizing. (Jason Griffeth/Hydrophilik)

FORT PIERCE, FL (WPVI) --
A close encounter with a shark isn't always a harrowing event -- in fact, it can be downright mesmerizing.

New drone footage depicts one such encounter, which occurred as several surfers and paddleboarders waded nonchalantly in the waters off the Florida coast.

Meanwhile, a bird's-eye view from a drone shows sharks curiously navigating the crystal-clear waters of the Atlantic.

Although the sharks generally maintained their distance, one does approach a paddle boarder to investigate the two-legged visitor.

The encounter ended peacefully, as sharks and man part ways without fanfare.

