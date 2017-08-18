CENTER CITY (WPVI) --As the eclipse draws near everyone wants to get their hands on a pair of coveted solar glasses. But not many places can't keep them in stock.
So, now hopeful eclipse watchers are scrambling.
Reggie Granados and his coworkers stopped by Warby Parker Eyewear in Center City, hoping to score glasses to watch the eclipse, but came away empty handed.
"We wanted to stop on by and see if we could get a pair but unfortunately it's the hot item today," Granadoa said.
Managers at Warby Parker Eyewear say they've given out 3,300 glasses over the past few days, and won't be getting any more.
The coveted ISO-compliant glasses will allow users to safely look at the sun during Monday's solar eclipse.
We did find some at the Franklin Institute, where dozens of people waited in line. 3,500 eclipse glasses were delivered Friday morning to the Sci-Store. Customers were limited to five pairs at $4.99 apiece.
"Yeah, I'm happy! I'm pumped! Everybody at work told me, 'Stacy, you don't have to go over and get the glasses. You'll see it on Facebook.' I wanted to see it live," said Stacey Bozorth of Belmar, New Jersey.
Other places, like the 7-Eleven store at Woodbourne and Trenton Road in Levittown, had a few dozen glasses, but when someone posted about it on our 6abc Facebook page the glasses were sold out within about an hour!
The Franklin Institute is now sold out too! They say they have a limited number for the eclipse viewing event on Monday, but if you have glasses be sure to bring them.
For a list of the approved glasses, visit: http://eclipse.aas.org/.
For more information on the upcoming solar eclipse, visit: http://6abc.com/eclipse/
