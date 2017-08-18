SCIENCE

Solar eclipse glasses hard to come by around Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Trish Hartman on Action News at 4 p.m. on August 18, 2017. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
As the eclipse draws near everyone wants to get their hands on a pair of coveted solar glasses. But not many places can't keep them in stock.

So, now hopeful eclipse watchers are scrambling.

Reggie Granados and his coworkers stopped by Warby Parker Eyewear in Center City, hoping to score glasses to watch the eclipse, but came away empty handed.

"We wanted to stop on by and see if we could get a pair but unfortunately it's the hot item today," Granadoa said.

RELATED: Protecting your eyes during the solar eclipse
EMBED More News Videos

Viewing the solar eclipse safely. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 16, 2017.



Managers at Warby Parker Eyewear say they've given out 3,300 glasses over the past few days, and won't be getting any more.

The coveted ISO-compliant glasses will allow users to safely look at the sun during Monday's solar eclipse.

We did find some at the Franklin Institute, where dozens of people waited in line. 3,500 eclipse glasses were delivered Friday morning to the Sci-Store. Customers were limited to five pairs at $4.99 apiece.

RELATED: Eclipse 101: Adam explains it all
EMBED More News Videos

Eclipse 101: Adam explains it all. Adam Joseph reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 17, 2017.



"Yeah, I'm happy! I'm pumped! Everybody at work told me, 'Stacy, you don't have to go over and get the glasses. You'll see it on Facebook.' I wanted to see it live," said Stacey Bozorth of Belmar, New Jersey.

Other places, like the 7-Eleven store at Woodbourne and Trenton Road in Levittown, had a few dozen glasses, but when someone posted about it on our 6abc Facebook page the glasses were sold out within about an hour!

The Franklin Institute is now sold out too! They say they have a limited number for the eclipse viewing event on Monday, but if you have glasses be sure to bring them.

For a list of the approved glasses, visit: http://eclipse.aas.org/.

For more information on the upcoming solar eclipse, visit: http://6abc.com/eclipse/

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sciencesolar eclipsephiladelphia newsscienceCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Everything to know about the solar eclipse
Eclipse 101: Adam explains it all
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Protecting your eyes during the solar eclipse
SCIENCE
Man describes eye damage he got watching eclipse
Eclipse Viewing Tips - Today's Consumer Extra
Eclipse could impact solar energy production
Eclipse 101: Adam explains it all
More Science
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Steamy, Flooding Downpours Today, Tonight
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist
Teen from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple
Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue
Rower rescues dogs from Schuylkill River
Show More
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Finnish police shoot man after several people stabbed
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
Spanish police kill 5 in resort hours after Barcelona attack
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Travelers express concern after Barcelona attack
More Video