SCIENCE

What Mercury retrograde really means

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at what it means when mercury is in retrograde. (aislan13/Getty Images)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
The first Mercury retrograde of 2018 is on its way, and it's causing some believers in astrology to be cautious. This year it will start on March 22 and last until April 15, and it will be the first of three Mercury retrogrades this year.

Mercury retrograde occurs when the planet Mercury moves in a direction opposite of Earth. Planets typically move from east to west around the sun, but when Mercury is in retrograde it moves west to east.

Although, this is a normal amount of Mercury retrogrades per year, according to astrologist this year is special due to the signs Mercury will be moving through fire signs such as Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

According to astrologists, Mercury is ruled by communication and mental function. The bad reputation of Mercury retrograde is due to the instances of miscommunication, misunderstandings, and overall mishaps that occur during these periods.

However, this can be a time of understanding, and also a period of resting, relaxing and re-prioritizing life.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencefun stuffbuzzworthyscience
SCIENCE
Student creates paper plane machine for his final project
NASA says twin astronauts' DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
More Science
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
All School District of Philadelphia schools to open Thursday on two-hour delay
6abc School Closings and Delays
VIDEO: Villanova Basketball team's bus gets stuck in snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
Evening commuters brave the city snow
SEPTA prepares to resume normal service for Thursday
PA lawmaker accused in abuse allegations won't seek re-election
Show More
Suspect killed after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton ID'd
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
Nydia Han, StormTracker 6 Van in Rittenhouse Sq.
More News
Top Video
Nydia Han's family visits during Action News snow coverage!
Chad Pradelli's daughter pays a visit during snow coverage
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
More Video