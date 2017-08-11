What to expect in Philadelphia for the solar eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --On August 21st, parts of the U.S. will go dark when the moon covers the sun. It's going to be quite an amazing site.
Action News reporter Gray Hall talked to an astronomer about what we can expect here in our region.
You can watch Gray's report in the video player above.
More information:
Franklin Institute viewing of the eclipse: https://www.fi.edu/event/2017-08-21/2017-great-american-solar-eclipse
Solar Eclipse Party at the Wynnefield Library: https://www.facebook.com/events/501355623535153/
More information on the Wynnefield Free Library: https://libwww.freelibrary.org/locations/wynnefield-library
