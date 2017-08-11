SCIENCE

What to expect in Philadelphia for the solar eclipse

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On August 21st, parts of the U.S. will go dark when the moon covers the sun. It's going to be quite an amazing site.

Action News reporter Gray Hall talked to an astronomer about what we can expect here in our region.

More information:

Franklin Institute viewing of the eclipse: https://www.fi.edu/event/2017-08-21/2017-great-american-solar-eclipse

Solar Eclipse Party at the Wynnefield Library: https://www.facebook.com/events/501355623535153/

More information on the Wynnefield Free Library: https://libwww.freelibrary.org/locations/wynnefield-library

