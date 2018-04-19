Sentencing scheduled for accused Liberian war criminal from Delco

Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for a Delaware County man accused of committing war crimes in Liberia.Liberian witnesses testified Mohammed Jabbateh, also known as "Jungle Jabba," was a vicious rebel commander, responsible for murder, rape and torture.Prosecutors argued Jabbateh lied about his past and those crimes. They said he would have been denied entry if the truth had been known.He faces 30 years in federal prison on perjury charges.------