Several arrested at Berks County Immigration policy protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Several arrested following Berks Co. protest: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 15, 2018 (WPVI)

Seventeen people were arrested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Berks County Sunday.

Hundreds came out to voice their displeasure with the facility's existence and the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on immigration.

A handful of people were arrested when they staged a sit-in in the middle of Berks Road.

According to ICE officials, Berks County Residential Center was developed to provide a safe, secure and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tried to revoke the center's license, but the federal government will continue to operate the facility.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsICEimmigrationimmigration reformprotest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vigil held for slain real estate developer
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
2 injured in Whitemarsh Township crash
Philly pools operate on 'free swim' schedule due to heat
AccuWeather: Hot, Humid Monday
Police: Man with gun demands cash, cigarettes from gas station
Fire displaces 4 in Collingswood
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Show More
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Car lands on porch of Holmesburg house
France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2
World Cup fans gather on South Street for finals viewing party
More News