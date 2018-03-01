Several card skimming devices found in Bensalem

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveilance video catches two suspects placing card skimmers on ATM: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 28, 2018 (WPVI)

By
BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bensalem police have released photos of two people installing a skimming device on an ATM.

These skimming devices have been discovered at several locations around the area.

Police said they are not only looking for the suspects, but victims, as well.

The pair was caught on camera installing a device at the BB&T bank ATM on Bristol Road on January 9.

"They discovered the machine had been tampered with and a skimming device had been found on the ATM machine," said Fred Harran, Director of Bensalem Police. "They are out there doing many more machines than this."

Across our area, the crime of card skimming is growing.

In January, Lower Pottsgrove police said store employees of Aldi discovered a skimming device at the cash register this fall.

EMBED More News Videos

Card skimmers found at 2 local Aldi supermarkets. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 5pm on February 1, 2018.


Last year, at least 20 skimmers were found in Philadelphia, and even more in the suburbs.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2017.



Richard Goldberg, Economic Crime Chief in the US Attorney's Office, says the technology criminals are using is evolving.

"Every time the financial institutions come up with a way to make tampering more apparent, bad guys generally find a way around it," said Goldberg.
Banks and companies with ATMs are starting to monitor the machines in real time. Goldberg says there are also a few things users can do to help the process.

"Try to use machines that are in relatively high traffic areas, and check your statements all the time," he said.

Bensalem police are asking anyone that thinks they might have been a victim to call (215) 633-3719.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsskimmingatm
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm Brings March In Like A Lion
Evesham Twp. police look to hire officers to protect schools
'The Push' pushes limits of reality TV
State Rep. Nick Miccarelli accused of assaults, including forced sex
Man critical after being shot in West Philly
Hope Hicks resigning White House in coming weeks, sources tell ABC News
Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
Man who shot wife, killed self in Burlington Co. ID'd
Show More
Old City business begin to re-open following massive fire
Jury deliberations begin in Allentown mayor corruption case
Trump calls for quick action on school safety, guns
Arrest in shooting deaths of two men in Norristown
Police: 'Blue Sneaker Bandit' targeting local stores
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Jury deliberations begin in Allentown mayor corruption case
Expert says students need to return to school after trauma
Trump calls for quick action on school safety, guns
More Video