Several men sought in Center City attack

Local authorities are looking for several men involved in a vicious attack in Center City.It happened around 4:20 p.m. on February 8th.Police say the suspects began punching and kicking a 23-year-old man on the 1000 block of Pine Street.Police believe the victim had been involved in a verbal dispute with his attackers.He was treated for several injuries, including a broken jaw.Anyone with information should contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.------