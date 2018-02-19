Several men sought in Center City attack

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Local authorities are looking for several men involved in a vicious attack in Center City.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on February 8th.

Police say the suspects began punching and kicking a 23-year-old man on the 1000 block of Pine Street.

Police believe the victim had been involved in a verbal dispute with his attackers.

He was treated for several injuries, including a broken jaw.

Anyone with information should contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
