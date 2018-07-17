Shooting injures 5 people including 4 juveniles in North Philadelphia

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Four juveniles between the ages of 11 and 14 were injured by gunfire on the 2100 block of N. 4th Street just before midnight Tuesday.

A fifth victim, a 24-year-old man was also injured.

Philadelphia Police provided an update on all of the victims:

14-year-old boy shot in the head, in critical condition.
11-year old boy shot in the lower back, in stable condition.
14-year-old boy shot in the leg, in stable condition.
15-year-old boy shot in the leg, in stable condition.
24-year-old man shot in the leg, in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "We believe all five victims were outside on the sidewalk on the 2100 block of 4th St. But, which, if any, of them were intended targets, or which, if any, were struck by stray gunfire ... unknown at this time."

Based on information from the victims and the witnesses police believe there may have been two shooters, and one just 15 or 16 years old.

20 shell casings littered the North Philadelphia street, and two parked cars were damaged by the bullets.

Detectives did obtain video from surveillance cameras in the area.

They are also interviewing witnesses to try and gather more information.

