ACME Markets offer winter storm recovery coupon

ACME Market stores throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will offer a special 10-percent coupon to customers impacted by the recent winter storm.
The grocery store chain hopes the discount will help people restock on items they used during the blizzard.
The special offer coupon is available on the store's website and is valid through Friday, March 17.
Some exclusions apply including floral, lottery tickets, gift cards, and prescriptions.
ONLINE: http://www.acmemarkets.com/winterstorm/
