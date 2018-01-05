SHOPPING

Freebie Friday: Books, tours and a birthday!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are headed into a totally frozen weekend, so we are here to warm you up with freebies sure to keep the whole family entertained!

-The Barnes Foundation is offering free admission from 10 am to 5 pm this Sunday, January 7. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-All weekend long, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customers get one FREE general admission to over 175 museums and cultural institutions across the US. Just bring your card and ID for entry. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-The United States Mint always offers free, self-guided tours. They run about 45 minutes and are a visual, fun and a great lesson for the kids. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-Speaking of the kids, Saturday at Home Depot they can build and take home a free block calendar at a workshop. You should RSVP for this one. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-Also Saturday at Toys R Us locations, from 3pm to 4 pm, Rewards"R"Us Geoffrey's Birthday Club members are invited for a free LEGO birthday build and other surprises. It's not too late to sign up for a free membership. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-If you are still happy to stay indoors and snuggle with a good book, Amazon is offering classic Kindle books for free this weekend. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

If this weather is leaving you with dry, chapped hands, L'Occitane is offering free samples of their lavender hand cream. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

