Freebie Friday: Cupcakes, Avengers event, science carnival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your Earth Day freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE CUPCAKES

The brand new AVE Luxury Apartments & Flexible-Stay Furnished Suites in King of Prussia is giving away free cupcakes from Dia Doce cupcake truck. Stop by for your sweet treat on Friday, May 4th between 11am and 2pm and check out the new building located at 555 South Goddard Boulevard.
For more information on AVE, visit AveLiving.com

FREE YOGA

Free Yoga returns to Race Street Pier this weekend on Saturday, April 28th. Now in its fifth season, nearly 300 free yoga classes will be offered through November 11th. This year, they're adding one twilight yoga class a month, beginning at 8:30 on April 30th.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE SCIENCE CARNIVAL

The Philadelphia Science Festival ends this weekend with an explosive (and free!) daylong outdoor carnival. This massive party happens Saturday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Franklin Institute from 10am to 4pm.
For more information: CLICK HERE.

FREE AVENGERS EVENT

JCPenney is having a superhero event for kids on Saturday, April 28th from 11am to noon. Kids can receive a FREE Marvel Avengers Infinity War collectors pin (while supplies last) and parents will get a 10% off coupon that can be combined with other coupons.
For more information and to find a store near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE BABY BOX

For all the new parents-to-be, Walmart is offering a FREE welcome baby box full of all kinds of free samples and goodies.
To place your free order, CLICK HERE.

