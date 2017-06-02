Freebie Friday: Donuts, yoga classes, fishing and more!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this weekend, June 2-4!
FREE DONUTS
June 2 is National Doughnut Day! To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is offering one free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary -- through the end of the day. But that's not the only place you can get your free donut fix on to celebrate. For a full list of participating stores, CLICK HERE.
FREE YOGA CLASSES
Starting this coming Tuesday, June 6, there are free yoga classes happening at the new King of Prussia Town Center near the mall. Classes take place every Tuesday at 5 p.m. through the end of July and there are happy hour with tastings from different King of Prussia restaurants each week.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE FISHING
It's free fishing days in Delaware. From June 3-11, you can fish, crab and clam in any Delaware waters on Saturday and Sunday, without a fishing license. You still need a free Fisherman Identification Network number. A F.I.N. number can be obtained online at www.delaware-fin.com or by calling 800-432-9228.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION
For some summer beach reading, CLICK HERE to get a free one-year subscription to better Homes and Gardens Magazine.
FREE FESTIVAL
June 3 is the West Philly Porchfest. It's a do-it-yourself music festival featuring free shows on porches all over the neighborhood. Anyone can host or play a show! The event takes place from noon-6 p.m.
For more information and a full schedule, CLICK HERE.
FREE MOVIES
Every Thursday it's Movie Nights at The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties. Coming up next Thursday, June 8, is Star Wars: Rogue One followed by Moana on the 15th. But remember to bring your own chair!
To view the full schedule of movies, CLICK HERE.
