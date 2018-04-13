CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Hydromassage, travel mug, document shredding

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE HYDROMASSAGE

If the stress of finishing your taxes before the April 17th deadline has you in need of a massage - we have you covered. Visit a Hydromassage location any time between Saturday, April 14th and Saturday April 21st for your free massage, just print and download the coupon.
To find a location near you and print the coupon, CLICK HERE.

FREE TRAVEL MUG

Join the Au Bon Pain e-club for your coupon good towards a free travel mug! You'll also get free food on your birthday!
To subscribe to the Au Bon Pain e-club, CLICK HERE.

FREE KIDS BOWLING

The first ever Kids Bowl Free program is happening right now and all kids 15 and under can register for 2 free games daily all summer long at participating bowling centers.
To find a participating location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE FOOD AT HARDEES

Visit your local Hardees on April 17th from 7am-10am for a free sausage biscuit! Just mention it's "made form scratch"!
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE JAZZ DAY

The African American Museum in Philadelphia invites families to its April Macy's Family Fun Day on April 14th from 11am-5pm! The event includes a variety of interactive jazz music and arts workshops. The first 250 guests receive free admission to the museum for this event.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE DOCUMENT SHREDDING

At Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, you can shred up to 5 pounds of documents for free through April 28th. All you need to do is print the coupon!
To print the coupon, CLICK HERE.

