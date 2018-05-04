CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Ice cream, coffee, comic books

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE ICE CREAM

Mark your calendars! Tuesday, May 8th is Hagen-Dazs annual Free Cone Day! Stop by your local shop between 4pm-8pm for your free scoop!
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE COFFEE

Saturday, May 5th is the grand opening of Cup of Bliss coffee company in Collingswood, New Jersey - and they are offering free iced coffee to celebrate.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE FESTIVAL ON SOUTH STREET

This weekend, the South Street Spring Fest has tons of free things to do and see, including free concerts, magic shows, balloon making, inflatable fun and even free pony rides! There's also free virtual reality games and also a free comic book at Atomic City Comics on 6th and South Streets.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE COMIC BOOKS

Saturday, May 5th is also free comic book day all around the world! Participating comic book shops are giving away books to anyone who comes in.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE OUTDOOR MOVIES

Free outdoor move nights are back at Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties. It kicks it off Thursday, May 10th t with the Oscar winner "The Shape of Water".
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE FIRST SUNDAY

On May 6th, the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chaddsford, Pennsylvania is celebrating first Sunday with storytelling, a magician, a meet-and-greet with Rapunzel and arts and crafts. The fun lasts from 11am-2pm.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

